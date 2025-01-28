Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: 5 dead, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Baghpat community event

Amid the growing controversy over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday rejected  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the river.  Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.
  India and China on Monday announced a series of measures to "rebuild" ties including resuming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer this year and agreeing in principle to restore direct flights. India and China should commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Finance Minister Wang said as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In his meeting with Misri, Wang said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out active interactions at all levels and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations. Months after the border disengagement, Foreign Secretary Misri had arrived in Beijing on Sunday.  Tech stocks fell on Monday as global investors worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of AI leaders like Nvidia, evaporating $593 billion of the chipmaker's market value.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP MPs to campaign for AAP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with his party MPs will campaign for the AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Tuesday. Yadav will join AAP supremo Kejriwal in a roadshow in Rithala on January 30. Several other MPs of the Uttar Pradesh-based party, including Iqra Hasan from Kairana, will also campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP and the SP are part of the INDIA bloc which also includes the Congress. However, the SP leaders will only be campaigning for the AAP which is pitted against the Congress and the BJP in Delhi.

News update: 5 killed, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Jain community event in Baghpat

Scindia hits out at Rahul for 'maharajas' remark; Cong replies back

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's criticism of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his "only maharajas enjoyed rights" remark evoked a strong response from the Congress on Tuesday as it said the Union minister may have forgotten the royal families' love for the British, "but we cannot forget". Addressing a rally in Mhow on Monday, Gandhi said Dalits, backwards and tribals had no rights before independence, when "only maharajas and rajas enjoyed rights".

81 schools running illegally in Thane; authorities order their immediate closure

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has declared 81 schools in the city as operating illegally and asked their managements to shut the institutions immediately. These comprise 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, including some managed by renowned business houses, as per the list published by the TMC's education department on Monday.

Trump says Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app. Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

World Bank’s Banga seeks $85 billion to leverage Africa’s youth

World Bank President Ajay Banga said boosting access to electricity is the key to unlocking the demographic dividend in the world’s youngest continent.  Banga, who spoke in an interview at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania, laid out a plan that could see the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank and private investors spend about $85 billion to bring power to 300 million people by 2030. 

News update: New Trump executive order bans use of "invented" pronouns by US troops

Delhi weather today: National Capital sees light fog

The minimum temperature in the National Capital dropped to 8 degrees Celsius, with "light fog" conditions predicted.  The maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 24 degrees Celsius.

PM to inaugurate 38th National Games today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun. It is being hosted in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and will be held in 11 cities across eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14.

Fire break out at mall in Thane; two shops gutted

A fire broke out at a mall in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, destroying two shops located in the premises, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
 

Cops have ruined my son's life: Father of man detained, released in Saif attack case

The father of a man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg as a suspect in the case of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has claimed the police have "ruined" his son's life. Akash Kanojia (31), a driver and resident of Indiranagar chawl at Titwala in Thane district, was detained from a train at Durg station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on January 18 after a tip off from Mumbai police, following the attack on Khan.

Prime Minister Modi likely to visit White House in February: Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.
