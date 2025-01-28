LIVE: 5 dead, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Baghpat community event

Amid the growing controversy over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the river. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.

India and China on Monday announced a series of measures to "rebuild" ties including resuming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer this year and agreeing in principle to restore direct flights. India and China should commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Finance Minister Wang said as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In his meeting with Misri, Wang said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out active interactions at all levels and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations. Months after the border disengagement, Foreign Secretary Misri had arrived in Beijing on Sunday. Tech stocks fell on Monday as global investors worried that the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the dominance of AI leaders like Nvidia, evaporating $593 billion of the chipmaker's market value.