LIVE news: NC, allies to meet over J-K govt formation; 4 Independents back Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said his party will hold a meeting with pre-poll allies –Congress and CPI (M) – on Friday to take forward the process of government formation. Omar on Thursday was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference Legislature Party. Farooq Abdullah said. "A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader," the senior Abdullah said.

Four Independent MLAs extended their support to the National Conference (NC) on Thursday, helping the latter cross the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Omar Abdullah said that four out of seven Independent MLAs have joined hands with the NC, bringing the party’s strength to 46.

