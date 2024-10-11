LIVE news: NC, allies to meet over J-K govt formation; 4 Independents back Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said his party will hold a meeting with pre-poll allies –Congress and CPI (M) – on Friday to take forward the process of government formation. Omar on Thursday was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference Legislature Party. Farooq Abdullah said. “A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader,” the senior Abdullah said.
4 Independent MLAs back Omar Abdullah in J&K
Four Independent MLAs extended their support to the National Conference (NC) on Thursday, helping the latter cross the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Omar Abdullah said that four out of seven Independent MLAs have joined hands with the NC, bringing the party’s strength to 46.
Hurricane Milton hits Florida: Damage less severe than expected, six lives lost
As Hurricane Milton barreled into and across Florida, it spawned dozens of tornadoes, knocked out power to millions, damaged homes, flooded neighborhoods and led to hundreds of rescues. But the damage wasn't as bad as had been feared. The storm caused at least six deaths in the state, where some communities were still dealing with the damage from deadly Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.
Joe Biden asks Congress to return for Milton aid bill
President Joe Biden said Congress should return from its recess to pass emergency relief after Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc overnight on Florida’s Gulf Coast, leaving millions without power and causing tornadoes that killed at least ten people. “I think the Congress should be coming back and moving on emergency needs immediately,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday.
9:06 AM
Federal judge rejects call to reopen voter registration in Georgia after Hurricane Helene
A federal judge said on Thursday that she won't order the presidential battleground state of Georgia to reopen voter registration for November's elections despite recent disruptions to registration caused by Hurricane Helene.
8:48 AM
Navaratri celebrations hit as rains lash Mumbai
The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday night. In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms” in the city.
8:44 AM
Delhi Metro Yellow Line stops for maintenance amid growing frustration on declining service
8:37 AM
Drugs worth Rs 2000 cr found in Namkeen packs; Delhi man under scanner
Days after recovering 560 kg of cocaine, the Delhi police on Thursday found a drugs consignment of 200 kilograms at a closed shop in the Ramesh Nagar area of the national capital. The drugs were kept in open packs of namkeen. The drugs are valued at Rs 2000 crore in international markets. The combined value of the two drug hauls is more than Rs 7000 crore.
8:30 AM
20 miners killed, 7 wounded in attack in southwest Pakistan
Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan's southwest, a police official said on Friday. It's the latest attack in restive Balochistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.
8:06 AM
Maha Vikas Aghad seat-sharing talks to continue
Leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – will meet on Friday and hold seat-sharing talks
8:06 AM
Friday will mark the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Laos
Earlier on Thursday, Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit and on the sidelines, he held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan and New Zealand.
8:04 AM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 225 cr to bank accounts of flood-hit families
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday transferred Rs 225.25 crore flood relief money to 3,21,792 families through direct benefit transfer (DBT).