LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Guyana on the last leg of his 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation tour after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil, where he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Announcing his departure from Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Guyana, the last leg of his three-nation visit, after a constructive and fruitful G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro."
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services. Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday (local time) stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the progress in recent disengagement efforts along the India-China border during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Misri noted that this meeting was mandated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit held last month.
Reviewed progress in disengagement on India-China border: Vikram Mishri on EAM Jaishankar meeting Wang Yi
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday (local time) stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the progress in recent disengagement efforts along the India-China border during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.
6:39 AM
Indian Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary, according to an official release. At approximately 1530 hours on November 17, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ).
6:37 AM
Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checks to enforce GRAP Stage IV rules amid 'severe' AQI
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.
6:36 AM
PM Modi concludes Brazil visit, leaves for Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation tour after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil, where he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Announcing his departure from Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Guyana, the last leg of his three-nation visit, after a constructive and fruitful G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro."