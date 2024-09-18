Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news updates: Will meet PM Modi during his US visit, says Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he leaves for Bhubaneswar, at Ahmedabad Airport after his Gujarat tour. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US. PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23, beginning his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit being hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. PM Modi will then travel to New York and address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22. He will address world leaders at the landmark Summit of the Future event at the UN headquarters the next day. Trump, speaking at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, said that Modi will meet him next week when he is in the US. The Republican presidential candidate revealed the information as he spoke about trade and tariffs while responding to a question. "He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic, Trump said.
Over the next two decades, India will contribute to 35 per cent of the global increase in energy demand, Indian Minister Hardeep Puri said here on Tuesday at a multinational conference held to deliberate on the world's energy needs.
The 52nd Gastech Exhibition & Conference kicked off Tuesday with strategic insights from the world's five leading energy ministers, including India's, at the George R Brown Convention Center. The event, themed 'Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action,' brought into focus a need for global energy stability and rapid decarbonisation. Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics' earlier demands.

10:27 AM

With amended norms, CCI can appoint agencies to monitor implementation of its orders

Competition Commission can now appoint agencies to monitor the implementation of its orders, with the notification of amended regulations.
The move also comes amid instances of some entities flagging concerns about non-compliance with certain orders of the regulator, which works to ensure fair competition in the market place. The Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations, 2024 were notified on Tuesday.

9:57 AM

India will contribute to 35% of global energy demand in 2 decades: Puri

Over the next two decades, India will contribute to 35 per cent of the global increase in energy demand, Indian Minister Hardeep Puri said here on Tuesday at a multinational conference held to deliberate on the world's energy needs. The 52nd Gastech Exhibition & Conference kicked off Tuesday with strategic insights from the world's five leading energy ministers, including India's, at the George R Brown Convention Center.

9:46 AM

Railway official loses Rs 9 lakh online as fraudsters pose as CBI men, present him before 'judge'

A railway official here lost Rs 9 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as CBI officers, who told him that he was involved in a money laundering case and then produced him before a "judge" via video call, police said. The incident occurred on Monday and the victim was kept on a video call by the fraudsters for around 20 hours, an official said. The 59-year-old victim works as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and stays at Colaba in south Mumbai, he said.

9:11 AM

Will meet PM Modi during his US visit, says Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US. PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23, beginning his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

