The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced five guarantees ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally here including Mahalakshmi Yojana for women under which Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family and free bus travel for women. The rally was attended by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udhav Thackeray, Congress chief in Maharashtra Nana Patole, party leader Ramesh Chennithala and some other leaders of the alliance.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest. Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks. "At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.