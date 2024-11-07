Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L
LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

BS Web Team New Delhi
(From left) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and others during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced five guarantees ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally here including Mahalakshmi Yojana for women under which Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family and free bus travel for women. The rally was attended by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udhav Thackeray, Congress chief in Maharashtra Nana Patole, party leader Ramesh Chennithala and some other leaders of the alliance.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest. Speaking at the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, Trudeau stated that the communities who instigated the violence were neither the Sikh community nor the Hindu community in Canada, failing to underscore the involvement of Khalistani separatists in the attacks. "At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," he added.

Ahead of the two-day Anti-Terror Conference, Union Home minister Amit Shah wrote on X that the Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with 'zero tolerance policy.' "The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow,'" he added.

9:07 AM

Odisha govt disburses Rs 423 crore to districts affected by Cyclone Dana

8:59 AM

J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma says that state's special status won't be revoked as long as Modi, Shah in Centre

8:45 AM

Himmat hai toh samne se lado: Hemant Soren hits out at BJP

8:44 AM

Sena leader Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

8:07 AM

Union Home Secy reviews progress of Assam-Meghalaya-Arunachal border agreements

7:08 AM

MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chairs 6th session of India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission

7:07 AM

AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar booked for assaulting MCD officials

6:47 AM

6:47 AM

9:07 AM

The Odisha government disbursed Rs 423 crore to various districts across the state to compensate for the losses incurred during Cyclone Dana. Suresh Pujari, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management minister said on Wednesday that the government assessed the loss due to the cyclone to be around 616.19 crore as the various districts and departments submitted their reports.

8:59 AM

After the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on the restoration of Article 370 on Wednesday, J-K BJP President Sat Sharma said that they will not succeed as long as there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in the Centre. Sharma said, "When it comes to the interest of the country, of the state, of the people of J-K, we left our meeting and hit the streets. 28 of our soldiers are fighting even in the Assembly today."

8:45 AM

In a no-holds-barred attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday challenged the party to fight him upfront in the upcoming state's electoral battle instead of attacking him "from behind like the cowardly British." Hitting out at the BJP in a post on X, he said , "Agar himmat hai toh samnse se lado - kayar ki tarah lagatar peeche se vaar kyu? (If you have courage then fight from the front - why keep attacking from behind like the cowardly British?)"

8:44 AM

Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process. Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.

8:07 AM

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan visited Assam to review the progress of the Assam-Meghalaya-Arunachal Pradesh border agreements to finalize boundaries within six months. He held a meeting with the senior officials of the Assam government and Assam Police to assess the law and order situation in the state, as per a tweet by the Chief Minister Office.

7:08 AM

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chaired the sixth session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia. He is on a four-day official visit to Zambia from November 4, aimed at bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Zambia. The session seeks to review all aspects of the bilateral relationship, building on previous discussions held in 2005 in New Delhi.

7:07 AM

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar for allegedly assaulting an official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during an inspection at a meat house in Shahbad Dairy. According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place when the official Sunil Kumar Ranga, along with his team, raided illegal slaughterhouses in the Shahbad Dairy area. According to Delhi Police, the MLA had an alleged scuffle with the MCD employee and started misbehaving.

6:47 AM

Canadian President Justin Trudeau condemned the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on Sunday, stating that those who were responsible for the act were inciting division and unrest.

6:47 AM

Rahul Gandhi announced Mahalakshmi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family. Besides, every woman will be entitled to free bus travel under the scheme. The MVA promised to waive off all farmers' agriculture loans up to Rs 3 lakhs. Besides, the alliance government will provide Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayments. The alliance also announced plans to carry out caste census and promised that it will work towards removing the 50 percent bar on reservations.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

