LIVE news: PM congratulates RBI Guv on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers

LS LoP Rahul Gandhi calls on visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022. Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night.
11:52 AM
Policy custody of man accused for sexual abuse at Badlapur extended
Court extends till August 26 police custody of man accused of sexually abusing two school girls at Badlapur in Maharashtra.
11:42 AM
Indian Grandmaster Gukesh draws with Russia's Nepomniachtchi on Grand Chess Tour
World championship challenger Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a thrilling draw with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi to be tied second after the second round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final event on the Grand Chess Tour this year. After a relatively easy draw with reigning world champion Ding Liren of China, Gukesh had an exciting match against Nepomniachtchi out of a Catalan opening game on Tuesday.
11:31 AM
MP govt transfers 9 IAS officers; Sukhveer Singh appointed as new Chief Electoral Officer of Bhopal
In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the MP government has transferred 9 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.
11:14 AM
Madhya Pradesh govt directs authorities to ensure peaceful 'Bharat Bandh'
The Madhya Pradesh home department has directed the collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) of all districts in the state to take necessary steps to maintain law and order situation during the day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation on Wednesday.
11:06 AM
Bharat Bandh over SC-ST reservation generates mixed response in Jharkhand
The day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation evoked a mixed reaction in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as several public buses stayed off the roads and schools remained closed. CM Hemant Soren has also cancelled his visit to Palamu on Wednesday due to the strike, an official said. This comes as 21 organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against SC's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations claim that the verdict poses harm to the basic principles of reservation.
11:02 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from August 23 to 26
Defence Minister to pay a four-day visit to the US beginning Friday to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries. In Washington, Singh will hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.
10:50 AM
Sikkim landslides: Cong flays govt over hydel projects having grave environmental impact
In the wake of landslides in Sikkim, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at the centre and said hydel projects in ecologically fragile regions have been coming up over the past few years without giving adequate thought to their cumulative environmental impact. They further said that dams on the Teesta river are the prime example of how ecology is being fundamentally altered with grave consequences.
Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said. "Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.
10:45 AM
Five injured in explosion due to gas leak in Pune early today morning
The incident occurred around 5.30 am in a room in Bauddh Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside, a fire brigade official said.
"The explosion took place after one of the residents switched on the gas stove," he added.
10:42 AM
Kolkata Police suspends three officers over vandalism at RG Kar hospital
The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners. This comes after a group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.
10:26 AM
UP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
The Allahabad High Court had recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state within three months in line with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines. It set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories."Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours. The UP BJP government seeking three months for the exercise leads to suspicion," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.
10:02 AM
Top global ranking for RBI governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi
He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability." Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine.
9:59 AM
TMC MP who moved court against Bengal police vows to back 'people's protest'
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy have likely avoided further confrontation with his party's govt in West Bengal after deleting a social media post on the alleged rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor. However, the MP still chooses to keep supporting the “spontaneous mass upheaval” against the horrific crime in the state-run hospital. He indicated his conviction will remain firm even if that “uprising” ultimately puts the party he faithfully served for 13 years in the dock.
9:48 AM
Wayanad landslides: Banks have taken steps to financially help survivors, says Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps to rehabilitate survivors of the landslides in Wayanad were progressing. As a part of it, banks have decided to refund EMIs deducted from victims' accounts after July 30 and also to restructure their existing loans. The banks shall also propose their boards to completely waive the loans taken by those affected by the landslides.
After the central government withdrew the lateral entry advertisement on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dubbed it as a "harsh lesson" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS regime. In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the lateral entry system as a means to undermine reservation policies. He highlighted that for six years, numerous voices have raised concerns about how the lateral entry system threatens to dismantle reservation provisions in the bureaucracy. "Let this lateral entry incident serve as a harsh lesson for PM Modi and the BJP-RSS regime to never tamper with the Constitution. The lateral entry system was introduced in 2018. For 6 years, countless voices exposed how lateral entry in the bureaucracy is a ploy to destroy reservations," the Congress leader said.
While addressing a press briefing, MEA, Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar said that Malaysia has announced its support for India's claim for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had extensive discussions on trade and commerce, on defence and security, on cultural exchanges, people to people ties, on emerging areas like digital technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy, and sustainable development.