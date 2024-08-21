LIVE news: PM congratulates RBI Guv on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers

While addressing a press briefing, MEA, Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar said that Malaysia has announced its support for India's claim for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had extensive discussions on trade and commerce, on defence and security, on cultural exchanges, people to people ties, on emerging areas like digital technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy, and sustainable development.

After the central government withdrew the lateral entry advertisement on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dubbed it as a "harsh lesson" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS regime. In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the lateral entry system as a means to undermine reservation policies. He highlighted that for six years, numerous voices have raised concerns about how the lateral entry system threatens to dismantle reservation provisions in the bureaucracy. "Let this lateral entry incident serve as a harsh lesson for PM Modi and the BJP-RSS regime to never tamper with the Constitution. The lateral entry system was introduced in 2018. For 6 years, countless voices exposed how lateral entry in the bureaucracy is a ploy to destroy reservations," the Congress leader said.