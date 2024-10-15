LIVE news updates: PM Modi inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2024 at Bharat Mandapam

The Canadian government has made fresh allegations against the Indian government, accusing it of "coercive behaviour" and "serious criminal activity" on its soil. During a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said New Delhi's "fundamental error" was "unacceptable" as tensions reached new heights over the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. This comes amid tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats following the killing of the Khalistani terrorist. Trudeau repeated the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s claim that "agents of the Government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety".
Police has inspected places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa in their hunt for the third shooter wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Six rounds were fired on Baba Siddique, two of which hit the former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday. Police have so far arrested three persons - Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.
Congress MLA Hiraman Bhika Khoskar from Igatpuri assembly constituency joined the Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday, ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare welcoming the new member into the party. The party further highlighted that it is the "second biggest" member joining the NCP and mentioned that veteran actor Sayaji Shinde also joined the party in Mumbai. According to a statement by the NCP, Khoskar joined the party on Monday along with multiple supporters who followed along with him.
Need to see how satellite coexist with terrestrial networks: Sunil Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
With the launch of satcom services in India, anybody, anywhere in India, will be able to connect on a fast network similar to 4G/5G, Sunil Mittal stated today.
11:09 AM
India is now world's largest data market, digital revolution has spread to the remotest corners: Akash Ambani
India was crawling at 2G speed and now galloping down the 5G highway, and India will have even a better record in 6G, Akash Ambani said today. Jio has played a significant part in this remarkable transformation, Ambani added.
11:03 AM
PM Modi inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2024 at Bharat Mandapam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly at Bharat Mandapam today.
10:54 AM
BJP functionary arrested for assualting cop in MP's Maihar
A local BJP functionary has been arrested for allegedly slapping a policeman during a Dussehra procession in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said on Tuesday. While the opposition Congress targeted the government over the law and order situation in the state, a district BJP leader said appropriate action would be initiated against the arrested party functionary. A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday, surfaced on social media on Monday.
10:36 AM
Delhi CM Atishi to review air pollution situation in national capital
Chief Minister Atishi will review the air pollution situation in the national capital at a high-level meeting of the Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The meeting scheduled at 12 noon will also be attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and top officials of various departments, they said.
10:11 AM
Consensual adulterous relationship from its inception does not amount to rape: Allahabad High Court
The Allahabad High Court noted that a lostanding consensual adulterous physical relationship without any element of deception from its inception would not amount to rape within the meaning of section 375 of the IPC, which defines rape as sexual intercourse with a woman against her consent. The court dismissed criminal proceedings against a man from Moradabad who was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of a promise to marry her. The court also held that a promise of marriage does not automatically render consensual intercourse rape unless it is proven that such a promise was false from the outset.
10:00 AM
FIR filed against 3 firms for illegal import of hazardous petroleum products worth Rs 1.4 cr
A case has been registered against representatives of three Mumbai-based companies for alleged illegal import and transportation of hazardous petroleum products valued at more than Rs 1.4 crore, the Navi Mumbai police said on Tuesday. Officials found eight tankers containing a petroleum substance. Investigations suggested that three companies, handling the material, had falsely declared the liquid as "process oil 40", a non-flammable substance commonly used for manufacturing purposes.
9:48 AM
Overnight rains lash Tamil Nadu, water logging affects commuters in Chennai
Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas and the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the low pressure area is likely to turn well marked soon. While civic authorities said there has been no water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users. Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.
9:41 AM
Voting for gram panchayats underway in Punjab
Voting for gram panchayats in Punjab was underway amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday, officials said here. They said voting for the posts of 'sarpanch' and 'panch' through ballot boxes began at 8 am and would continue till 4 pm. After the polling, the votes will be counted at the polling stations, the officials said.
9:38 AM
Baba Siddique murder: Police scouring for 3rd shooter who flaunted 'gangster' status
Police have scoured places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa in their hunt for the third shooter wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Six rounds were fired on Baba Siddique, two of which hit the former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday.
9:22 AM
JMM-led alliance to fight all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren
Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Assembly elections are likely to be announced soon with the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha coming to an end on January 5, 2025.
9:14 AM
Delhi-Gujarat drugs bust: Narcotics brought from S America, purified in Ankleshwar
Amid a series of drug busts in Delhi and Gujarat, police here on Monday said that around 1,300 kg of narcotics was brought from countries in South America to a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat for purification before being supplied to the national capital. According to officials 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered from Delhi and Gujarat so far.
9:10 AM
News update: ECI to announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls today at 3.30 pm
8:49 AM
India did not cooperate in probe into Nijjar's killing, alleges Justin Trudeau amid diplomatic row
During a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused the Indian government of "coercive behaviour and threatening and violent acts", as relations between the two countries reached a new low over the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.