LIVE news updates: PM Modi inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2024 at Bharat Mandapam

Police has inspected places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa in their hunt for the third shooter wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Six rounds were fired on Baba Siddique, two of which hit the former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday. Police have so far arrested three persons - Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

The Canadian government has made fresh allegations against the Indian government, accusing it of "coercive behaviour" and "serious criminal activity" on its soil. During a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said New Delhi's "fundamental error" was "unacceptable" as tensions reached new heights over the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. This comes amid tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats following the killing of the Khalistani terrorist. Trudeau repeated the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s claim that "agents of the Government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety".