LIVE news: Proud that our govt accorded the status of classical language to Pali, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching Abhidhamma. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take over as the next Chief Justice of India in a communication sent to the Union government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a national conclave of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Chandigarh on Thursday. In a press release, BJP said that almost all 20 Chief Ministers of NDA and their deputies will take part in the conclave. BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu and Nagaland CM Nephew Rio will attend the high-level meeting. The NDA meeting and CM conclave will be held between 3 pm to 7 pm.

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in today as the chief minister of Haryana today in a ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top BJP leaders. Saini on Wednesday staked claim to form the next government in Haryana, hours after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state. At a meeting of newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs in Panchkula, Saini was unanimously picked as the leader of the BJP legislature party. His name was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by Anil Vij, who had thrown his hat in the ring for the chief minister's post despite the party backing Saini. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and staked claim to form the government in the state.