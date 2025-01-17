LIVE news updates: Cold wave intensifies, over 100 flights delayed in Delhi-NCR

Over 100 flights were delayed and 10 cancellations reported after dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several area across the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. Delhi experienced a marked improvement in air quality on Friday (January 17) morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This figure, though classified as “poor,” reflects a notable recovery from Thursday’s AQI of 350. Earlier in the week, the AQI stood at 344 on Wednesday and 250 on Tuesday, the latter also categorised as “poor.” The improvement in air quality coincided with the revocation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Thursday. A spell of light rainfall, brought on by a western disturbance, and strong surface winds from late Wednesday to Thursday morning significantly helped disperse pollutants.

President Joe Biden won't enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office on Monday, a US official said Thursday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump. Congress last year, in a law signed by Biden, required that TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by January 19, a day before the presidential inauguration. The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law and the potential enforcement of the ban to Trump. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal Biden administration thinking. Trump, who once called to ban the app, has since pledged to keep it available in the US, though his transition team has not said how they intend to accomplish that.