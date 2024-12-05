LIVE news: Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today, PM Modi to attend

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forces Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet members to resign, a first since 1962. The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the fifth monetary policy of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, December 6, after a three-day meeting which began on December 4. The RBI's rate-setting panel will observe the impact of global headwinds and economic determinants, such as the recent slowdown in India's gross domestic product (GDP) and the rise in food inflation.Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip during its war with Hamas, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid. The human rights group released a report Thursday in the Middle East that said such actions could not be justified by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, which ignited the war, or the presence of militants in civilian areas.