LIVE news: 'One Nation, One Election', uniform civil code to be implemented soon, says PM Modi

At least 95 people have died due to severe flash floods in Spain, with emergency responders on their toes searching for others who are still missing, according to authorities, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities. The region's hardest hit was Valencia, where 92 fatalities were confirmed by Angel Victor Torres, Spain's Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, as reported by CNN. Additionally, two deaths occurred in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia. In the town of Paiporta of Valencia, 40 individuals, including six residents of a retirement home, lost their lives, according to Mayor Maribel Albalat, CNN reported, citing Spanish state news agency EFE.
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST