Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: 'One Nation, One Election', uniform civil code to be implemented soon, says PM Modi
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: 'One Nation, One Election', uniform civil code to be implemented soon, says PM Modi

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

 Despite several measures to control pollution, Delhi woke up to a thick layer of stifling smog this morning, and the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category .  The AQI on the morning of Diwali was registered at 328, which falls under the "very poor" category. In Aya Nagar, the AQI was 308, while Jahangirpuri saw an AQI of 395, and Dwarka reached 359, all in the 'Very Poor' category. The CPCB's data highlights significant pollution levels in the National Capital, creating health risks for residents in affected areas. Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

At least 95 people have died due to severe flash floods in Spain, with emergency responders on their toes searching for others who are still missing, according to authorities, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities. The region's hardest hit was Valencia, where 92 fatalities were confirmed by Angel Victor Torres, Spain's Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, as reported by CNN. Additionally, two deaths occurred in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia. In the town of Paiporta of Valencia, 40 individuals, including six residents of a retirement home, lost their lives, according to Mayor Maribel Albalat, CNN reported, citing Spanish state news agency EFE.

 

Key Events

10:16 AM

Shiv Sena's missing' Palghar MLA returns home

10:00 AM

Canada's allegations against Amit Shah concerning, says US

9:58 AM

Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur

9:46 AM

Argentina's president Javier Milei removes foreign minister after vote in favour of ending US embargo on Cuba

9:27 AM

India-China disengagement complete, sweets to be exchanged on Diwali: Report

9:01 AM

Delhi's AQI remains in "very poor" category, smog engulfs national capital

10:16 AM

Shiv Sena's missing' Palghar MLA returns home

Shiv Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga, who represents Maharashtra's Palghar constituency, has returned home two days after remaining unreachable. Earlier, his family members had said that the legislator was upset after being denied a ticket by the Eknath Shinde-led party for the upcoming state polls. He had apparently been incommunicado since Monday evening.
 

10:00 AM

Canada's allegations against Amit Shah concerning, says US

Canada's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are concerning, the United States said on Wednesday, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue. The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

9:58 AM

Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur

Police officials stated that security forces seized four rockets and a cache of explosives during a search operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The four rockets were seized by security forces during a search operation at Pangjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

9:46 AM

Argentina's president Javier Milei removes foreign minister after vote in favour of ending US embargo on Cuba

Argentina's President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favour of lifting the US economic embargo of Cuba at the UN General Assembly.  Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country's foreign policy to be more aligned toward the US and Israel interests.

9:27 AM

India-China disengagement complete, sweets to be exchanged on Diwali: Report

India and China have completed disengagement in Eastern Ladakh and patrolling will start soon, said Army sources, adding that sweets will also be exchanged with troops from the Chinese side on the occasion of Diwali today. The verification process is on and the modalities of patrolling will be decided by the ground commanders, media outlets reported. 

9:01 AM

Delhi's AQI remains in "very poor" category, smog engulfs national capital

A thick layer of smog covered parts of the National Capital on Thursday, with air quality reaching the 'Severe' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Around 7:00 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 419.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPCongressGazaIsrael-PalestineHezbollahDonald TrumpUS pollsUkraine

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story