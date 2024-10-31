LIVE news: 'One Nation, One Election', uniform civil code to be implemented soon, says PM Modi

Despite several measures to control pollution, Delhi woke up to a thick layer of stifling smog this morning, and the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category . The AQI on the morning of Diwali was registered at 328, which falls under the "very poor" category. In Aya Nagar, the AQI was 308, while Jahangirpuri saw an AQI of 395, and Dwarka reached 359, all in the 'Very Poor' category. The CPCB's data highlights significant pollution levels in the National Capital, creating health risks for residents in affected areas. Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

At least 95 people have died due to severe flash floods in Spain, with emergency responders on their toes searching for others who are still missing, according to authorities, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities. The region's hardest hit was Valencia, where 92 fatalities were confirmed by Angel Victor Torres, Spain's Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, as reported by CNN. Additionally, two deaths occurred in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia. In the town of Paiporta of Valencia, 40 individuals, including six residents of a retirement home, lost their lives, according to Mayor Maribel Albalat, CNN reported, citing Spanish state news agency EFE.