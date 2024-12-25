LIVE news: Dense fog engulfs Delhi; flight operations, train services affected

Flight operations at Delhi airport and train services were affected due to foggy weather conditions. Warning of dense fog in the early morning hours, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert for today. Visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi's official weather station, and Palam were at 100 metres.
A proposal by the Mysuru City Corporation council to name a stretch of road in the city after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has evoked strong objections. According to official sources, the proposal calls for naming a stretch of KRS Road from the Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple to the Outer Ring Road junction as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'. Based on a suggestion by Chamaraja Congress MLA Harish Gowda, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) took the decision at its meeting on November 22. The matter was first placed before the Mysuru deputy commissioner prior to being tabled in the council meeting. The MCC then issued a newspaper notice inviting views from the public on the proposal within 30 days on December 13, the sources said.
Violence that engulfed Mozambique after the country's highest court confirmed ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of disputed Oct. 9 elections killed at least 21 people, including two police officers, authorities said Tuesday. Mozambique Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told a news conference in Maputo late Tuesday that a wave of violence and looting was sparked by the court's announcement a day earlier. He said it was led by mostly youthful supporters of losing candidate Venancio Mondlane, who received 24% of the vote, second to Chapo, who got 65 per cent. From the preliminary survey, in the last 24 hours, 236 acts of violence were recorded throughout the national territory that resulted in 21 deaths, of which two members of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique also died," Ronda said. He said 13 civilians and 12 police were injured.
Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in this district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said here.
The arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church, police said. The incident was reported from the Kumbanad area under the jurisdiction of the Koipuram police station.
11:05 AM
Himachal Pradesh has become a hub for tourists seeking a winter escape. But, the recent snowfall has also led to road disruptions, including closure of key national highways. Read here for more details.
10:59 AM
Hasina's son claims Yunus govt weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt'
Sanjeeb Wazed, son of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has accused the Muhammad Yunus led interim government of “weaponising the judiciary” for carrying out a “political witch hunt” against the Awami League leadership. Wazed's allegations, as a long post on X, came two days after the interim government on Monday said it has sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking Hasina's extradition from India.
10:44 AM
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday has hit out at Uttar Pradesh government for its preparedness for the upcoming Mahakumbh and accused it of mismanagement. The Opposition leader flagged several issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj, urging the government to take immediate corrective action.
10:41 AM
Ken-Betwa River Linking Project poses serious threat to Panna Tiger Reserve: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday said that by laying the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give another proof of the difference between his "talk and walk" on environment as it poses a serious threat to the Panna Tiger Reserve. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project, the first such initiative under the national river interlinking policy, at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.
10:26 AM
Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security forces seized 3.6 kg of explosives from under a bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an army statement said on Wednesday.In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur police seized the explosives from Leisang village along the Imphal-Churachandpur route, it said.
9:56 AM
Biden signs bill officially making bald eagle national bird of US
The bald eagle, a symbol of the power and strength of the United States for more than 240 years, earned an overdue honor on Tuesday: It officially became the country's national bird. President Joe Biden signed into law legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct what had long gone unnoticed and designate the bald eagle — familiar to many because of its white head, yellow beak and brown body — as the national bird.
9:54 AM
PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his centenary birth anniversary celebrations at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.
9:33 AM
J-K CM Omar Abdullah condoles death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah condoled the death of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch district. Abdullah has also assured full support to the families of the soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) during this 'difficult time'.
9:25 AM
Stands tall as statesman: PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
"He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people...Let us rededicate ourselves to realising his ideals and fulfilling his vision for India," PM Modi stated as he pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.
9:01 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle rams into ambulance carrying bodies of suspected Khalistani terrorists
An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance that was taking to Punjab the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident that occurred on the Rampur bypass on Tuesday night,