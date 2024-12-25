LIVE news: Dense fog engulfs Delhi; flight operations, train services affected

Flight operations at Delhi airport and train services were affected due to foggy weather conditions. Warning of dense fog in the early morning hours, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert for today. Visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi's official weather station, and Palam were at 100 metres.

A proposal by the Mysuru City Corporation council to name a stretch of road in the city after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has evoked strong objections. According to official sources, the proposal calls for naming a stretch of KRS Road from the Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple to the Outer Ring Road junction as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'. Based on a suggestion by Chamaraja Congress MLA Harish Gowda, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) took the decision at its meeting on November 22. The matter was first placed before the Mysuru deputy commissioner prior to being tabled in the council meeting. The MCC then issued a newspaper notice inviting views from the public on the proposal within 30 days on December 13, the sources said.