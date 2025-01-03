LIVE news: Dense fog envelops north India; flight, train ops affected

Dense fog covered several parts of North India, impacting visibility and daily activities. The reduced visibility caused disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where runway visibility was reported between 200 to 500 metres early Friday morning. According to past 24 hours data of the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to be 17 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson. Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said. On Friday, north Indian states continued to face harsh winter conditions. Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature is recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 3.30 am. The local administrations have set up temporary shelter homes for the homeless people. UP's Aligarh people were seen taking refuge in one of these shelters. In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.
Israeli strikes kill 50 in Gaza as Netanyahu OKs delegation to talks in Qatar
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 50 people, including several children, across the Gaza Strip, hitting Hamas security officers and an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had authorised a delegation from the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military to continue negotiations in Qatar toward a ceasefire deal.
10:28 AM
News update: South Korea's anti-corruption agency says it failed to detain impeached president Yoon
After an hours long standoff at his residence, South Korea's anti-corruption agency has stated that it failed to detain impeached president Yoon.
10:06 AM
Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday
The 'Shabadv Kirtan and Antim Ardas' of former prime minister Manmohan Singh would be held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib at 3 pm. Leaders from across the political spectrum will pay their tributes to Singh today.
9:57 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate several projects in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar.
9:50 AM
Officials from one community dominate administration in Beed: BJP MLA
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has claimed that officials from “only one community” have held most of the government posts in Maharashtra's Beed district for an extended period which makes other communities feel they are being overlooked. The legislator, however, did not name any community.“Officials from only one community have occupied most of the key government posts in Beed district....the government has to follow a structure, but overcrowding of officials from only one community indicates this structure is not being adhered to here at all," the legislator told reporters on Thursday.
9:45 AM
Member of banned outfit arrested in Manipur
A 42-year-old member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested from Manipur's Kakching district, police said on Friday. The arrested person has been identified as Mayengbam Momocha Meitei and was apprehended on Thursday from Bijoypur Mathak Leikai area, a senior officer said. The militant outfit has been found involved in extortion and placing of grenades at the residences of several individuals, the officer said.
9:26 AM
Maharashtra govt to scrutinise ‘Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries based on complaints
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that the state government has decided to act on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana', and sought information from the Income Tax Department and Transport Department for their verification.
9:05 AM
New Orleans attacker had remote Improvised Explosives Detonator in truck: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the New Orleans attacker had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that he planted in the ice coolers in the French Quarter before ramming his car into the crown on Bourbon street.