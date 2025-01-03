LIVE news: Dense fog envelops north India; flight, train ops affected

Dense fog covered several parts of North India, impacting visibility and daily activities. The reduced visibility caused disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where runway visibility was reported between 200 to 500 metres early Friday morning. According to past 24 hours data of the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to be 17 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson. Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said. On Friday, north Indian states continued to face harsh winter conditions. Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature is recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 3.30 am. The local administrations have set up temporary shelter homes for the homeless people. UP's Aligarh people were seen taking refuge in one of these shelters. In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.