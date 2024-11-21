LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

At a high-level policy conference of central banks of banks from the Global South, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das growth for countries in the Global South should not come at the expense of price stability. Investment in both physical and social infrastructure, leveraging technology and innovation, and implementing key institutional reforms are essential steps for achieving sustainable and higher growth, Das said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a special session of the Guyanese Parliament on Thursday, the 14th such instance of him speaking in parliaments of foreign nations. Officials said Modi holds the distinction of addressing the highest number of foreign Parliaments as prime minister, news agency PTI reported. Congress workers ransacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to a strong room in Nagpur after polling concluded for the Maharashtra assembly elections, police said. The police clarified that the EVM in question, which escaped damage in the attack, was not used in polling and it was kept on standby. The incident took place in the Killa area of Central Nagpur constituency on Wednesday when polling officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268 to the designated strong room in a car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit on the final leg of his three-nation tour. In a post on X, PM Modi said that they talked about to diversify trade linkages between both the nations. "Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of an MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step," PM Modi said.

Adani Green Energy has cancelled its plan to raise funds via US dollar-denominated bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, after the Adani Group's chairman was indicted in the US over an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

