LIVE news: Former RAW official charged in US over plot to kill Khalistani separatist Pannun

A former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, has been charged by the United States for allegedly planning a failed assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist leader with US and Canadian citizenship living in New York. The charges brought by the US Justice Department include murder-for-hire and money laundering. Yadav, previously associated with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been accused of initiated the plot in May 2023 and working with various collaborators both within India and internationally to try to carry out the killing. Yadav, who is believed to be no longer a government employee, has been charged with three counts, including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He “remains at large”, the Department of Justice said. His co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta was arrested in Czechoslovakia last year and is languishing in a US jail after extradition.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed during a gun battle in southern Gaza on Wednesday by Israeli troops who were initially unaware that they had caught their country's number one enemy, Israeli officials said. Intelligence services had been searching for Sinwar for months and had been gradually restricting the area where he could operate, the military said on Thursday, after dental records, fingerprints and DNA testing provided final confirmation of Sinwar's death.
India's growth rate is the shiniest part in the global economy, World Bank president Ajay Banga said on Thursday, noting that a lot of this is driven by the domestic market. There is no doubt that India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy. I think being able to grow at six, seven per cent and more in this kind of environment shows you that they've done a number of things to get there, Banga said.
The city remained in the grip of pollution on Friday with the air quality settling in the poor zone. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 this morning. Humidity was at 91 percent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.
10:32 AM
Message of 'live and let live': Kapil Sibal hails SC ruling on Section 6A of Citizenship Act
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hailed the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, saying it is a message to all that "live and let live" and conserve the culture of a multicultural and plural nation that India is. The top court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants from Bangladesh who entered Assam before March 25, 1971.
10:29 AM
Bihar hooch tragedy: Culprits caught as government responds, says Union minister Manjhi
Reacting to the recent hooch tragedy in Bihar which claimed the lives of 25 people, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the state government worked very promptly in the matter and caught the culprits. "The Bihar government is working very promptly in this matter as the culprits have been caught. Bihar has a population of 13 to 14 crore," Manjhi told reporters when asked about the hooch tragedy.
10:04 AM
Shivaji statue collapse: Fabricator arrested in UP; used substandard material, say police
Police have arrested a fabricator of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that recently collapsed at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, triggering a huge political row, an official said on Friday. Fabricator Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, had used substandard material while shaping the 35-foot-tall statue of the Maratha warrior king, he said. A resident of Mirzapur in UP, Yadav was taken into custody on Thursday after his role in the statue collapse came to light, the official said.
9:45 AM
EU leaders look at ways to tighten their borders in the wake of a far-right surge
European Union leaders on Thursday lauded a groundswell of support for tightening their borders and making the bloc a more hostile destination for migrants and asylum seekers following a recent surge in support for the extreme right, which has fomented opposition to foreigners. They also backed Poland's moves to rein in migration after Warsaw said it wants to temporarily suspend the right to asylum because it feels Russia and Belarus are seeking to create chaos by pushing migrants across the EU border as a form of hybrid warfare targeting the 27-nation bloc.
9:41 AM
Bishnoi gang demands Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan
A suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly issued a threat to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to resolve the ongoing dispute with the gangster. The message stated, "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique." Read here for more details.
9:38 AM
Bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkiye, injuring 22
A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkiye on Thursday, injuring 22 people on board, the state-run news agency reported. The crash occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.
9:25 AM
'India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy': World Bank chief Ajay Banga
“There is no doubt that India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy. I think being able to grow at six, seven per cent and more in this kind of environment shows you that they've done a number of things to get there,” Ajay Banga said. “A lot of that growth is in India, is driven by the domestic market as well, which actually is a healthy sign, in some ways. What India needs to work on as the prime minister laid out is things on quality of life, like air and the quality of water and the like,” he added.
8:56 AM
RAW official plotted to kill Sikh separatist in US, alleges US Department of Justice
An Indian RAW official was involved in a plot to kill a separatist Sikh American national last summer in and around the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, federal prosecutors alleged on Thursday in a damaging indictment filed in a US court in New York. The official identified as Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed.