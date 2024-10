LIVE news: Former RAW official charged in US over plot to kill Khalistani separatist Pannun

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed during a gun battle in southern Gaza on Wednesday by Israeli troops who were initially unaware that they had caught their country's number one enemy, Israeli officials said. Intelligence services had been searching for Sinwar for months and had been gradually restricting the area where he could operate, the military said on Thursday, after dental records, fingerprints and DNA testing provided final confirmation of Sinwar's death.

A former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, has been charged by the United States for allegedly planning a failed assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun , a Khalistani separatist leader with US and Canadian citizenship living in New York. The charges brought by the US Justice Department include murder-for-hire and money laundering. Yadav, previously associated with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been accused of initiated the plot in May 2023 and working with various collaborators both within India and internationally to try to carry out the killing. Yadav, who is believed to be no longer a government employee, has been charged with three counts, including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He “remains at large”, the Department of Justice said. His co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta was arrested in Czechoslovakia last year and is languishing in a US jail after extradition.