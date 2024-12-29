LIVE: PM Modi to address 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am. In the previus episode PM Modi had remembered the legends and urged the youth to be politically active and participate in nation building. This will be the last 'Mann Ki Baat' for 2024, and the Prime Minister might give a quick review of the entire year.
First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:42 AM IST