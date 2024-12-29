LIVE: PM Modi to address 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am. In the previus episode PM Modi had remembered the legends and urged the youth to be politically active and participate in nation building. This will be the last 'Mann Ki Baat' for 2024, and the Prime Minister might give a quick review of the entire year.

South Korean emergency officials say that 47 people are dead after a plane caught fire during landing at an airport in the country's south. The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The National Fire Agency says that a total of 47 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress party for playing politics over the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, despite the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ensure proper arrangements for his cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. "There is no doubt that the late PM Dr Manmohan Singh was a most respectable personality. The Congress party started playing politics even after PM Modi's government did everything for his last rites and to pay last respects to him. It does not suit for any party to stoop to such a low level after the death of a (former) Prime Minister," Joshi said.