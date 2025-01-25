LIVE News: Pakistan sends ISI delegation to Bangladesh, India 'keeping an eye' on situation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's election agent, Vijay Kumar, on Friday lodged a formal complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri alleging that the former MP has set up his election office in Govindpuri within the "prohibited distance" from the polling station. In the letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi's election agent has alleged a "serious violation of the electoral code of conduct."
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:24 AM IST