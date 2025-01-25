Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE News: Pakistan sends ISI delegation to Bangladesh, India 'keeping an eye' on situation

BS Web Team New Delhi
India-Bangladesh relations turned sour after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Against the backdrop of an increase in engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani army officials, India has said that it keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood, as it has a bearing on national security and takes "appropriate" action if required. Pakistani spy agency ISI's Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar and certain other officials are currently on a visit to Bangladesh. The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs. There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest. 
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and one packet of heroin, along the International border in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. "At about 01:40 pm, BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Air 3 S drone along with one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 559 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Village Kakkar, district Amritsar," a press release stated. Earlier on January 22, BSF recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district of Punjab. 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's election agent, Vijay Kumar, on Friday lodged a formal complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri alleging that the former MP has set up his election office in Govindpuri within the "prohibited distance" from the polling station. In the letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi's election agent has alleged a "serious violation of the electoral code of conduct."

 
 

Key Events

Lucknow Police enhances security, imposes traffic diversions for Republic Day

Non-cognisable case filed against son of Pune's Ex-Deputy Mayor Aaba Bagul

Maharashtra: 2 women killed in Pune road accident

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

