LIVE news: As temperature drops to single digits in Delhi, people look to night shelters for respite

As cold wave conditions gripped the national capital, and temperature dropped to low single digits, multiple people across Delhi took refuge in shelter homes. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of 'cold wave to severe cold wave' conditions in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. IMD scientist, Soma Sen Roy warned of the possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in temperature due to winds blowing in North India. She also said that the cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India.

Several members of the Muslim Shia community, carried out a candlelight march in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh against the 'atrocities' against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The candlelight march was carried out at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow. Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who led the march, urged the Union government to pressure the United Nations to take stock of the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and also declare Pakistan a 'terrorist country.'

In Sambhal, police security is deployed outside the temple that was reopened on December 14. The temple premises was cleaned and arrangements for electricity were made. CCTV cameras have also been installed here. Patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi claims that the temple has been re-opened after 1978.