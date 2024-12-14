LIVE news updates: BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

A former Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher at OpenAI was found dead in his San Francisco apartment. Twenty-six-year-old Suchir Balaji worked for OpenAI from November 2020 to August 2024. "No evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation," Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department, said. A Delhi school received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week. The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.
Popular actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a stampede that took during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman. Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film. Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night. "He has been released," Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison.
ED restitutes assets worth Rs 4,025 crore in Bhushan Steel bank 'fraud' case
The ED has restituted assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of the erstwhile Bhushan Steel and Power Limited to JSW Steel following approval from the Supreme Court, the federal probe agency said on Saturday. JSW Steel was the successful resolution applicant to the assets of the insolvent company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over his martial law order
South Korean lawmakers are set to vote for a second time on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, as authorities investigate allegations of rebellion over his controversial December 3 martial law decree that has caused huge political turmoil in the country. Last Saturday, Yoon survived an impeachment vote after most ruling party lawmakers boycotted a floor vote. It's not clear if those People Power Party lawmakers would do the same again.
BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani admitted to hospital
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital here, news agencies reported citing sources. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. His condition is said to be "stable."
Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet with President-elect Trump
According to a report by The New York Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Maharashtra cabinet expansion to take place on Dec 15
The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government would take place on December 15, with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur. The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, on December 16.
Ahead of farmers' march, Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS services in 12 Ambala villages
Hours before the resumption of the farmers' protest march to Delhi from the Shambhu border, the Haryana government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala district to maintain "public peace". The suspension will remain in force till December 17, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home).
ED team assaulted on offshore casino vessel in Goa; staffers booked
A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was allegedly assaulted by the staff of an offshore casino vessel in Goa, police said on Saturday. Cops filed a case against the director, two senior staffers of Cruise Casino Pride, and a few others for the incident that occurred on December 12, an official said. The staff of the offshore casino vessel allegedly assaulted Poluri Chenna Kesava Rao, an assistant director of ED, and his team and confined them in a room while they were searching the premises on Thursday afternoon.
Manipur Police seize 5.87 kg of brown sugar
Manipur Police seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district, an officer said on Saturday. Based on intelligence inputs, police raided a house in Chiphaodai village on Thursday and found the drugs in 150 soap cases, the officer said. Four persons were arrested in connection with the illegal drugs and a case has been registered for further investigation.
Govt lists bills related to one nation, one election for introduction in Lok Sabha on Dec 16
Earlier on December 12, The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Delhi schools gets bomb threat, third incident this week
