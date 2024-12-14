LIVE news updates: BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

A former Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher at OpenAI was found dead in his San Francisco apartment. Twenty-six-year-old Suchir Balaji worked for OpenAI from November 2020 to August 2024. "No evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation," Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department, said. A Delhi school received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week. The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

Popular actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a stampede that took during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman. Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film. Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night. "He has been released," Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison.