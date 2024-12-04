Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha holding discussions on Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday asked MPs not to hold protests in front of the gates of Parliament House, contending that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security. The advisory came on a day parliamentarians held protests on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, a gate reserved exclusively for their use and that of the officials. "Members are requested not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of gates of Parliament House as such actions cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses," an advisory issued by secretariat said.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which allows bank account holders to have up to four nominees in their accounts. Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago. Replying to the discussions on Banking (Amendment) Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, " I am very happy that India and it banking system is where it is today. I would appeal to all members to look at the world around. Where are their banking systems?" "I must credit the RBI, and finance ministry, since 2014, we have been extremely cautious and ensured that banks remain stable," she said.
The Rajya Sabha began functioning normally on Tuesday with members raising issues of public importance.The House took up the scheduled Zero Hour, which was followed by the Question Hour. The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business since the start of the Winter Session on November 25 as opposition members continued to raise an uproar over several issues.
‘Hindus facing atrocities under the hands of radicals in Bangladesh’: Mathura MP Hema Malini
“I feel extremely sad and upset to see what is happening in Bangladesh to our Hindus and Hindu temples, especially Iskcon and Iskcon devotees. Continuous attacks on Hindu temples are going on, safety and security of Hindu minorities are under threat. They are facing atrocities under the hands of radicals. ISKCON is established all over the world, with nearly 1,000 centres today. They are known for spreading vedic culture all over the world...I am Krishna bhakt myself and a devotee of ISKCON,” Mathura MP Hema Malini said during the Zero Hour.
12:49 PM
Congress, Opposition parties MPs walkout in RS over farmers issue
Congress and other opposition party MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's alleged anti-farmer policies and for not fulfilling the promise of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops. Congress MPs raised slogans after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed motions seeking setting aside of the business of the day to discuss the farmers issue.
12:46 PM
Lok Sabha: MP Manickam Tagore brings Amazon workers protest during Zero Hour
MP Manickam Tagore discussed the conditions of gig economy workers, particularly those of warehouse workers and delivery drivers, who work for low wages.
12:07 PM
Lok Sabha: MPs discuss financial burden on BSNL
MP Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh asked about the financial burden on telecom firm BSNL. Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia replied that the revival package extended by the Centre in 2019 to the company which has transformed it from a loss-making entity to a profit-making one.
11:39 AM
Opposition protests inside Rajya Sabha over refusal to discuss farmers issue
RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that the Upper House will not take up the issues raised by members under rule 267. Opposition MPs asked the Chairman to consider their pleas.
11:17 AM
Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over section 267 notices
10:53 AM
LIVE news update: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business notice on the Adani issue
The Rajya Sabha MP has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Adani issue and Zero Hour Notice on the issue of Bus Marshals and appointment of Civil Defence Volunteers.