Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha holding discussions on Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday asked MPs not to hold protests in front of the gates of Parliament House, contending that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security. The advisory came on a day parliamentarians held protests on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, a gate reserved exclusively for their use and that of the officials. "Members are requested not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of gates of Parliament House as such actions cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses," an advisory issued by secretariat said.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which allows bank account holders to have up to four nominees in their accounts. Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago. Replying to the discussions on Banking (Amendment) Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, " I am very happy that India and it banking system is where it is today. I would appeal to all members to look at the world around. Where are their banking systems?" "I must credit the RBI, and finance ministry, since 2014, we have been extremely cautious and ensured that banks remain stable," she said.