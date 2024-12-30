LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar

The Bihar police has registered a case against election strategist-turned political leader Prashant Kishore, some students, leaders of his Jan Suraaj party, and a few coaching centre owners allegedly instigating the students' protest being held by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. According to the police, the Jan Suraaj Party had also held a protest march without permission and led the crowd near Patna's Gandhi Maidan which had turned violent. Agitating farmers blocked several roads at many places across Punjab on Monday as part of their Punjab bandh call, affecting the commuter traffic. The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had called for a shutdown over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale has said Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the cabinet is an internal issue of the NCP and not of the ruling Mahayuti coalition. It is the discretion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to pick ministers, like the allies Shiv Sena and BJP, Gogawale told reporters on Sunday. "Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he said.

Bhujbal has blamed NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led government.