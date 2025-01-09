LIVE: Have always considered diaspora as India's ambassador, says PM Modi at NRI convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, an important initiative which seeks to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora, in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The theme of this year's event is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. The event marks Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to India in 1915.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday started removing water at the Dima Hasao coal mine to rescue 8 people who have been trapped since Monday. Kandari said, "The process has already started, they are using two pumps: one is already pumping the water and the other one is also getting started. This process will go on for the night. Once the water is removed... we can go inside and do the manual search." Rescue operations are underway at the coal mining site, where HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that two pumps are being used to drain water from the site.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to visit those injured in a stampede, according to media reports. Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated. Naidu will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident. Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday told reporters that out of the six deceased devotees, five were women and a man.