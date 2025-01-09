LIVE: Have always considered diaspora as India's ambassador, says PM Modi at NRI convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, an important initiative which seeks to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora, in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The theme of this year's event is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. The event marks Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to India in 1915.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to visit those injured in a stampede, according to media reports. Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated. Naidu will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident. Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday told reporters that out of the six deceased devotees, five were women and a man.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday started removing water at the Dima Hasao coal mine to rescue 8 people who have been trapped since Monday. Kandari said, "The process has already started, they are using two pumps: one is already pumping the water and the other one is also getting started. This process will go on for the night. Once the water is removed... we can go inside and do the manual search." Rescue operations are underway at the coal mining site, where HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that two pumps are being used to drain water from the site.
Winter chill continues in Rajasthan, Fatehpur coldest at 3 degrees Celsius
Cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest night temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, up by couple of notches from the 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded the night before. Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Karauli 4.2 degrees, Sangaria and Jalore 4.3 degrees each, Sirohi 4.4 degrees, Churu and Dausa 4.7 degrees each, and Baran 4.9 degrees, the weather office said.
11:55 AM
India is now known as 'Vishwa Bandhu', need to strengthen this further: PM Modi at Bhubaneswar convention
We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations no matter where they are, says PM Modi.
11:32 AM
World today listens to India, which not only presents its own views but those of the global south: PM Modi
India is not only young country but also country of skilled youths, PM Modi said at the diaspora convention in Bhubaneswar.
11:08 AM
We are not only mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives: PM Modi
Due to strength of its heritage, India is able to tell the world that future does not lie in war, but in Buddha, says PM Modi.
10:50 AM
PM Modi arrives at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached the Janata Maidan here to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025. He will also inaugurate four exhibitions and then take a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments, officials said.
The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10.
10:36 AM
BRS leader Rama Rao says Formula E race was to enhance Hyderabad's brand image
Ahead of his appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said his agenda when he was minister in the previous regime was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it and Formula-E race was a part of that ambitious vision. Rao, also known as KTR, was summoned by the ACB for questioning in a case related to "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race, on Thursday at 10 am.
10:07 AM
Tirupati tragedy: Pilgrims rushed as police opened gate, says eyewitness
An eyewitness shared details about the incident, stating that the stampede occurred due to the overwhelming rush of pilgrims when the police opened the gates for token distribution.
9:54 AM
Trump's inaugural committee raises record $170 million in donations
President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as tech executives and big donors have eagerly written large checks to help bankroll the ceremony. Trump's inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort.
9:40 AM
Tamil Nadu CM mourns Andhra stampede victims
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of six persons in a stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, saying he was "deeply saddened" over the incident. "Deeply saddened by the tragic #stampede at #Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Wishing the injured a swift recovery. #TirupatiStampede," Stalin said on a post on 'X.'
9:07 AM
Madhya Pradesh HC directs Centre, state govt to digitise medical records of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Union health ministry secretary, state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to nail down an action plan within a week to digitise medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients.