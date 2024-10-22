LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit, to hold talks with Putin today

At least six people were killed in a cylinder blast that occurred in a house in the Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad on Monday, said officials. City Magistrate Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi said," Six bodies have been brought here in the district hospital for post-mortem, three male bodies and three female bodies. These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I can't exactly say the total number of casualties. I have my duty in the district hospital and six bodies were brought here."

Congress party has released the first list of 21 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections. Prominent names in the list includes State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and senior party leader Ajoy Kumar and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta. Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga (ST) seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West and Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East. Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.