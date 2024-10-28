LIVE: Spanish PM in maiden India trip, to inaugurate first private facility for military aircraft

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand has written to the Election Commission demanding the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. "Giridih police today intercepted a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has filed his nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency, along with some other persons. When asked, the people on board did not reply as to where they were going. So, the police detained the vehicle," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said on Sunday. "Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle," he alleged. Iranian authorities have allowed imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to be hospitalised after almost nine weeks of feeling sick, a group campaigning for the activist said. The Free Narges Coalition said in a statement on Sunday that Mohammadi must be granted a medical furlough to receive comprehensive treatment for multiple conditions. It said that just transferring her to the hospital will not address the severe health issues caused by months of neglect and deprivation. The ruling JMM in Jharkhand has written to the Election Commission demanding the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. "Giridih police today intercepted a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has filed his nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency, along with some other persons. When asked, the people on board did not reply as to where they were going. So, the police detained the vehicle," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said on Sunday. "Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle," he alleged.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez arrived in Vadodara, Gujarat in the early hours of Monday for his three-day visit to India, during which he will be holding delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Upon his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs took to social media platform X greeting the Spanish leader, "Bienvenido a India!" "President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez touches down in Vadodara, marking the first visit by a Spanish President to India in 18 years. An official visit to elevate India-Spain relations to new heights," the MEA added. President Sanchez was received by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Vadodara International Airport. During his visit, the Spanish President will be inaugurating the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship "Make in India" initiative in the aviation sector, along with PM Modi. The plant is been set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain.