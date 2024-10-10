LIVE news: PM Modi departs for Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning has departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. PM Modi's visit to Vientiane for a two-day visit comes at the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, emphasised that India places immense value on all ASEAN-related mechanisms and asserted that the meeting will chart the future course of the India-ASEAN relationship. While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Laos on Wednesday, Mazumdar said, " Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Vientiane in Lao PDR, for the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone. The visit will be over 10th and 11th October. We attach great significance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be the Prime Minister's tenth attendance at the ASEAN-India Summit ."

Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express was halted for over three hours at Tundla Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh early Thursday after railway authorities were alerted about some suspected terrorists travelling with explosives, according to officials. However, the information, received from an X user, turned out hoax as nothing "suspicious" was found after intense checking carried out from around 2.30 am to 6 am, they added. "Around 2.30 am, every passenger in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked thoroughly with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found," a railway official from Prayagraj Rail Division said. He added, "We received an information from an X handle that some suspected terrorists were travelling in the train with explosives, which they would plant in Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy call on Presidnet Droupadi Murmu after BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls. Nayab Singh Saini, taking to X, said he sought guidance of Droupadi Murmu after BJP's victory in Haryana. "On the occasion of BJP's magnificent victory in Haryana, today I made a courtesy visit to Hon. @rashtrapatibhvan respected Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji and sought her guidance. He also praised the welfare schemes run in Haryana," CM Saini.