LIVE news updates: Delhi elections schedule to be announced at 2:00 pm today

The dates for Assembly elections in Delhi will be announced at 2:00 pm today, the Election Commission has said. The poll body has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House. India and US now more than ever need to work with their partners to build a trusted and resilient innovation base, the White House said following the meeting between its National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval. Our two nations have taken significant steps forward together to integrate our technology and defense supply chains in recognition that, now more than ever, we need to work with our partners to build a trusted and resilient innovation base, the White House said in a fact sheet. Sullivan and Doval in 2022 were instrumental in launching the path-breaking US-India initiative on Critical and -Emerging Technology (iCET) at the direction of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sullivan travelled to India this week to meet Doval. He also had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport said. According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.