LIVE: US imposes sanctions on Russian, Iranian groups over disinformation targeting American voters

The United States has imposed sanctions on two groups linked to Iranian and Russian efforts to target American voters with disinformation ahead of this year's election. Treasury officials announced the sanctions Tuesday, alleging that the two organisations sought to stoke divisions among Americans before November's vote. US intelligence has accused both governments of spreading disinformation, including fake videos, news stories and social media posts, designed to manipulate voters and undermine trust in US elections.

Extending his greetings to the nation on the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped it brings "new opportunities, success and endless joy". "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he said on X.

As the year of 2024 comes to a close, large crowds of devotees gathered at temples and ghats, marked by the blowing of conch shells and the clanging of puja bells, to welcome 2025 with great fervor and joy. Visuals showed people gathered at the ghats, participating in the grand aarti. Some foreigners were also seen enthusiastically grooving as the priests performed the rituals and the crowd joined in the aarti with fervor. The final Saryu aarti of 2024 was performed in Ayodhya. In Vrindavan, devotees turned out in huge numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple on New Year's Eve to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as people participated in religious rituals and celebrated the spiritual significance of the occasion.