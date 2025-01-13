Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates: Nearly 6 million devotees take holy dip

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Mahakumbh Prayagraj LIVE news updates: Catch all the news updates on the Mahakumbh Mela here
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE: The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced here amid chants of bhajans and slogans. "Till 9.30 am, around 60 lakh pilgrims had taken dip," the Uttar Pradesh government said. The Sanskrit term kumbh translates to 'pitcher,' and forms the basis for the Kumbh Mela's mythological origins. The sacred Hindu narrative tells of a cosmic struggle between Devas (divine beings) and Asuras (demonic forces) who jointly churned the ocean, known as Samudra Manthan, seeking amrita - the elixir of immortality. When Dhanvantari emerged holding the vessel containing this precious nectar, Jayant, Indra's offspring, seized it and took flight to keep it from the Asuras. As Jayant transported the pitcher, amrita spilled at four different locations: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, and Ujjain. These sites subsequently became the venues for the Kumbh Mela celebrations.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST