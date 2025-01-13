Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates: Nearly 6 million devotees take holy dip

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE: The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced here amid chants of bhajans and slogans. "Till 9.30 am, around 60 lakh pilgrims had taken dip," the Uttar Pradesh government said. The Sanskrit term kumbh translates to 'pitcher,' and forms the basis for the Kumbh Mela's mythological origins. The sacred Hindu narrative tells of a cosmic struggle between Devas (divine beings) and Asuras (demonic forces) who jointly churned the ocean, known as Samudra Manthan, seeking amrita - the elixir of immortality. When Dhanvantari emerged holding the vessel containing this precious nectar, Jayant, Indra's offspring, seized it and took flight to keep it from the Asuras. As Jayant transported the pitcher, amrita spilled at four different locations: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, and Ujjain. These sites subsequently became the venues for the Kumbh Mela celebrations.

150,000 tents for pilgrims, alongside enhanced sanitation facilities and additional toilets have been arranged by officials. 450,000 new electricity connections have been installed to meet the energy demands of the festival.

Security measures in Prayagraj have been significantly enhanced by the Uttar Pradesh police to protect event participants. The Sangam area is being monitored by 113 submersible drones that can operate at depths of 100 metres - a first-time implementation. The security system also includes tethered drones operating at heights up to 120 metres to observe crowds and assist with emergency situations from above. Entry points are equipped with over 2,700 cameras featuring AI capabilities, including facial recognition and live monitoring functions. Digital security is managed by a dedicated group of 56 cyber specialists, with cyber assistance units established at all police stations throughout Prayagraj.