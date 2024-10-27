LIVE: PM Modi to address 115th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation and abroad in the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Akashvani at 11 am today. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. The Prime Minister is expected to address the ongoing national and global issues including the impact of cyclone Dana, the relief efforts and the Middle East tensions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will arrive in India today for his three-day official visitduring which he will hold delegation level talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd’s (TASL’s) final assembly line facility for the C295 aircraft in Vadodara. The facility has been described by the government as a flagship 'Make In India' initiative. Prime Minister Sanchez will also visit Mumbai where, apart from official engagements, he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks and the film industry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal late last night, where he will be inaugurating the party's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' today. Amit Shah was welcomed by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar. Earlier, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul had informed that Amit Shah will inaugurate the party's membership drive in West Bengal which has been going on across the country. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said that due to political issues in the state, the membership drive started late in the state.