Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs
LiveNew Update

LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

Latest News Updates LIVE: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump warned Brics nations against trying to move away from US dollar, threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff. He posted, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER. We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!" 

Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Dr Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday raised concerns over the JPC's handling of the Waqf Bill and accused it of being 'biased' and not adhering to procedural norms. Hussain criticised the lack of a clause-by-clause discussion among JPC members before amendments were proposed, which he argued would have ensured a more comprehensive review. He also pointed out that the final report was sent just one day before its adoption, leaving insufficient time to properly analyse the over 600-page document.

Key Events

9:48 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Cop suspended after dumping soil in food vessel at 'Bhandara'

9:27 AM

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kakching

9:12 AM

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla selected to pilot Nasa's private Axiom Mission 4 to ISS

8:59 AM

Maha Kumbh 2025: Vehicle divergence in place only for Feb 2 and 3 for Vasant Panchmi

8:49 AM

Replace US dollar face 100% tariffs, Donald Trump once again holds out threat to Brics nations

8:26 AM

Landslide kills several artisanal gold miners in southern Mali

9:48 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Cop suspended after dumping soil in food vessel at 'Bhandara'

Brijesh Tiwari, station in-charge of Soraon police station, has been suspended after a video went viral in which he was allegedly seen dumping soil in a food vessel at a 'Bhandara' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh prohibited VIP protocols during 'Amrit Snan' and other major bathing festivals to ensure an equal and seamless experience for all pilgrims at the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj.

9:27 AM

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kakching

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Kakching district during a search operation, police said. One assault rifle, one 9 mm pistol, one IED, two grenades, one smoke shell, one tear smoke grenade, one detonator were seized from the foothills of Chairel Khunou hill of the district on Thursday. Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two persons involved in extortion in Imphal area on Thursday.

9:12 AM

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla selected to pilot Nasa's private Axiom Mission 4 to ISS

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla and Indian Air Force (IAF) officer who was recently chosen as the 'Prime' astronaut for Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Gaganyaan mission, has been selected as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4, scheduled for Spring 2025. Shukla, a serving IAF officer, will serve as the pilot for Ax-4 mission. 

8:59 AM

Maha Kumbh 2025: Vehicle divergence in place only for Feb 2 and 3 for Vasant Panchmi

DM Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, clarified on Friday that there will be no restrictions on vehicle entry in Prayagraj on January 31, February 1, and February 4. He specified that the divergence scheme will only be implemented on February 2 and 3. He also refuted the viral claims stating that vehicle entry would be restricted until February 4.

8:49 AM

Replace US dollar face 100% tariffs, Donald Trump once again holds out threat to Brics nations

US President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to Brics nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency. Trump's remarks signal a firm stance against financial shifts that could challenge the US economy's influence in international trade. Trump had previously reiterated his position during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office, where he directly warned BRICS countries against moving away from the dollar. 
 
 

8:26 AM

Landslide kills several artisanal gold miners in southern Mali

A landslide engulfed a group of mainly women gold miners in Mali, killing several of them, the governor's office of the Koulikoro region in the West African country said. In a statement broadcast on Mali's national television, Koulikoro's governor, Col. Lamine Kapory Sanogo, said the women (gold miners) were numerous at an excavation in search of gold, and the excavation was surrounded by a dike that gave way and water entered with mud and engulfed the women.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahUS President Donald TrumpS JaishankarMaha Kumbh MelaUttar PradeshBRICSMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News