LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

US President Donald Trump warned Brics nations against trying to move away from US dollar, threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff. He posted, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER. We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!"

Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Dr Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday raised concerns over the JPC's handling of the Waqf Bill and accused it of being 'biased' and not adhering to procedural norms. Hussain criticised the lack of a clause-by-clause discussion among JPC members before amendments were proposed, which he argued would have ensured a more comprehensive review. He also pointed out that the final report was sent just one day before its adoption, leaving insufficient time to properly analyse the over 600-page document.