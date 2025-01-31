LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
US President Donald Trump warned Brics nations against trying to move away from US dollar, threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff. He posted, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER. We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!"
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:34 AM IST