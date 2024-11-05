MP grants customised packages to 10 companies, including Dabur, Coca-Cola

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved customised packages for 10 industrial units under the Industry Promotion Policy of the state government. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This facility is provided to mega units operating on a large scale.

The units for which customised packages were approved in the meeting include three units in the textile sector: Laxminath Kalpana (Khargone), Vishweshwara Denim (Neemuch), and Mohini Active Life (Indore); five units in the food processing sector: Dabur (Dhar), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (Rajgarh), Modelage (Bhind), Drytech (Pandhurna), and Bakersville (Indore); Shakti Pump (Dhar) in the engineering sector; and Shivani Detergent (Dhar) in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

According to officials of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), these projects will bring an investment of about Rs 2,100 crore into the state. The proposed projects are expected to provide direct employment to around 6,200 people. Under the package, the state government is offering cheap electricity, a capital grant, an employment generation grant, and incentives for training to these projects.