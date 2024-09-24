MUDA row: Karnataka HC to announce decision on CM Siddaramaiah's plea today

The Karnataka High Court is likely to announce its decision on Tuesday regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's (MUDA) site allotments to Siddaramaiah's wife.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who had reserved the ruling on September 12, is scheduled to deliver the verdict at 12 pm today.

During the proceedings, senior lawyers, including Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, represented Siddaramaiah, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advocated for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Lawyers for the complainants, Snehamai Krishna and TJ Abraham, also presented their arguments.

The allegations concern MUDA’s unlawful allotment of 14 plots in a prime area of Mysuru city to Siddaramaiah’s wife.

In an interim order dated August 19, the High Court provided temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by instructing a special court in Bengaluru to halt further proceedings and refrain from taking any action based on the Governor’s sanction.

On August 31, the Governor's office informed the High Court that the approval to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA case was granted after due consideration. In response to the Governor’s decision, state ministers and Congress legislators organised a "Raj Bhavan chalo" protest in August, accusing Governor Gehlot of discriminatory conduct by delaying decisions on other pending cases.

Last week, Governor Gehlot wrote to Karnataka's chief secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, seeking a comprehensive report and documentation regarding the alleged MUDA scam. The letter referred to a representation from PS Nataraj of Mysuru, dated August 27, which claimed that MUDA had undertaken projects worth Rs 387 crore in violation of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987, based on verbal orders from the chief minister, particularly in Varuna and Srirangapatna constituencies.

The governor stated, "The petitioner has also informed that, in spite of the non-availability of funds in the authority, a decision has been taken on the oral instruction of the chief minister. Further, he alleged that by doing this, the authority has misused its power and requested an inquiry from the CBI. Since the allegation is serious in nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest."

(With agency inputs)