LIVE news: Janitor accused in Badlapur child sexual assault case killed in encounter, says police

Former US president Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the FBI of "mishandling and downplaying" the recent apparent assassination attempt on his life, demanding that the state of Florida handle the case. A second bid in two months on 78-year-old Trump's life took place on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old owner of a small construction company in Hawaii, was detained in connection with the incident. The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July," Trump said in a statement on Monday.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 8:51 AM IST