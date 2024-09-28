Mumbai on high alert amid terror threats, security tightened at sites

Mumbai has been placed on high alert following intelligence from central agencies regarding potential attempts to carry out terror attacks during the upcoming festival season, several media reports said on Saturday. In response, security measures have been tightened at crowded places, including religious sites across the city.

The police have been instructed to conduct mock drills at various crowded locations and religious sites. A police spokesperson told India Today, "We have been instructed to conduct mock drills at crowded places and religious sites. All Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been asked to pay special attention to security arrangements in their respective zones.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As a precautionary measure, all temples in Mumbai have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak temple trust, confirmed with NDTV, “We have been asked by Mumbai Police to increase the security of the temple and pay attention to all security arrangements.”

In Chembur, a senior police officer inspected a temple's security arrangements, while another temple in Matunga was closed for police inspection.

On Friday, police conducted a mock drill in the Crawford Market area, which houses prominent religious sites, including Juma Masjid. Officials indicated that these drills are part of broader security preparations ahead of the festive season and the Assembly Elections 2024.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are expected to take place in the second or third week of November, having been postponed from October. This decision was made by the Election Commission, which cited various reasons for the delay.

More From This Section

With Mumbai having recently celebrated the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the city is now preparing for upcoming festivities, including Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali.