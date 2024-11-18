Musk's SpaceX to launch India's GSAT-20 satellite for better communication

India’s GSAT-20, one of its largest communication satellites weighing 4,700 kg, will be launched by SpaceX , the American aerospace company led by Elon Musk. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has been chosen due to its ability to carry payloads of up to 8.3 tonnes to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). This partnership marks a shift for Isro, which typically relies on its LVM-3 launcher, capable of lifting satellites up to 4 tonnes to GTO.

Why was SpaceX chosen?

India previously relied on Arianespace for launching heavier satellites. However, Arianespace’s Ariane-5 rocket retired last year, and its successor, Ariane-6, has no available slots for commercial launches in the near future. With Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict and India’s reluctance to use China’s commercial services, SpaceX emerged as the most viable alternative.

Gsat-20: Enhancing India’s communication network

Owned and operated by New Space India Ltd, Isro’s commercial arm, GSAT-20 — also known as GSAT N-2 — will enhance India’s communication infrastructure. Equipped with a Ka-band high-throughput payload, it offers a total throughput capacity of 70 Gbit/s using 40 beams with dual polarisation, resulting in 80 beams overall. The satellite has a mission life of 14 years and will support initiatives like the Union government’s Smart City programme and in-flight internet connectivity.

Falcon 9 over LVM-3: The technical choice

Isro initially planned to use its LVM-3 rocket for the launch. However, the satellite’s 4,700 kg weight exceeded the rocket’s capacity, necessitating the switch to Falcon 9.

To overcome the limitations of its current launch capabilities, Isro is developing the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). With a project budget of Rs 8,240 crore, the NGLV will feature a reusable first stage and can carry up to 30 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit or 10 tonnes to GTO. Designed to be cost-effective, its operational costs are projected to be just 1.5 times that of the LVM-3 while tripling its payload capacity.

This collaboration with SpaceX underscores the evolving dynamics of global space exploration and India’s focus on enhancing its technological capabilities.