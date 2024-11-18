LIVE: AQI reaches 'severe plus' level in Delhi, foam seen floating on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj

The air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was 483 in the national capital. A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to attend the 19th edition of the G20 Leaders' Summit. PM Modi was received by Indian delegates led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy. The Prime Minister also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport. The Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to greet PM Modi. They could be seen waving Indian flags and pictures of the Prime Minister. PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his first leg visit to Nigeria where he held fruitful discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education.
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital. In a post on X, the airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey. "Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post mentioned.
US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a US official and three people familiar with the matter. The decision allowing Kyiv to use the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia comes as President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine's northern border to try to reclaim hundreds of miles of territory seized by Ukrainian forces.
Over 3 million pilgrims visit Badrinath-Kedarnath in this year's Yatra season
The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, with the support of the District Police Administration, reported a record-breaking influx of pilgrims during the 2024 Yatra season. According to an official statement, a total of 30,87,417 pilgrims visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams this year. At Badrinath Dham, 11,170 pilgrims visited on the final day, November 17, bringing the season's total to 14,35,341 visitors since the gates opened on May 12. At Kedarnath Dham, 16,52,076 pilgrims arrived between May 10 and November 3, including 1,26,393 who travelled by helicopter.
9:32 AM
Telangana govt sanctions Rs 205 cr for Warangal Airport as GMR issues no objection certificate
Telangana government has issued orders sanctioning Rs 205 crore for acquiring over 280 acres of land for the development of Mamnoor Airport at Warangal, after GMR Group which manages Hyderabad Airport issued "No Objection" certificate for operation of the aerodrome.
9:20 AM
8:48 AM
India bringing legacy of New Delhi declaration: Amitabh Kant ahead of G20 Summit
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the 2023 New Delhi declaration, describing it as "very ambitious" and "progressive" in the run-up to the G20 Summit in Brazil. He cited topics including sustainable growth, sustainable development goals and technological transformation on which the G20 declaration was focused during India's presidency in 2023.
8:39 AM
Baba Siddique murder case: Court sends 2 more accused to police custody till November 21
Two more accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique were sent to police custody till November 21 by Mumbai's Killa Court (Esplanade Court). Salman Vohra has been accused of being the financing the murder, while Akashdeep Singh was another accused.
8:28 AM
8:19 AM
8:09 AM
8:05 AM
8:00 AM
