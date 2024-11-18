LIVE: AQI reaches 'severe plus' level in Delhi, foam seen floating on Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj

The air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was 483 in the national capital. A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to attend the 19th edition of the G20 Leaders' Summit. PM Modi was received by Indian delegates led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy. The Prime Minister also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport. The Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to greet PM Modi. They could be seen waving Indian flags and pictures of the Prime Minister. PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his first leg visit to Nigeria where he held fruitful discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital. In a post on X, the airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey. "Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post mentioned. US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a US official and three people familiar with the matter. The decision allowing Kyiv to use the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia comes as President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine's northern border to try to reclaim hundreds of miles of territory seized by Ukrainian forces.