Despite spreading lies, they lost: PM Modi's dig at Opposition in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, marking his first address on the floor of the House since securing a third term in office.

“The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat,” PM Modi said, amid sloganeering of the Opposition.



Opposition protests during Prime Minister's speech

The Opposition led by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc re-emerged with renewed vigour in the Parliament, determined to make their voices heard. They strategically chose the moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to respond to the President’s address to stage their protest. The catalyst for their actions was the Prime Minister’s speech coinciding with a representative from Manipur attempting to speak.

As the Prime Minister began his speech, the Members of Parliament (MPs) intensified their protests with louder slogans and table thumping. Chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahin chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur" echoed through the chamber.

Undeterred, the Prime Minister continued, “The people of India have given us the opportunity to work for the third time. They have given us a mandate. They saw our track record of ten years. Two hundred fifty million people came out of poverty. This has never happened since independence.”

Reaffirming his government's commitment to eradicating corruption, Prime Minister Modi recalled the promises made when he first assumed office. "When we came for the first time in 2014, we had promised zero tolerance against corruption," he said. "Corruption had ravaged the country like termites. However, the countrymen have blessed us for our zero-tolerance approach to corruption," he added.

Nation-first policy

Highlighting the government's guiding principles, Prime Minister Modi reiterated, "'Nation First', 'India First' guides every policy, decision, and action of ours." He contrasted this with what he termed a history of appeasement-based politics and governance. "In the last ten years, our government has been working with the objective of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time; this country has seen the model of governance of appeasement for a long time. We have moved forward with the idea of 'santushtikaran', not appeasement," he said. "Justice for all, appeasement to none," he added.

Achievements in Jammu and Kashmir

While commending his government’s actions and schemes, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that the Opposition couldn’t bring in the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Article 370 had taken away people’s rights. "People who now dance with the Constitution did not dare to apply it there. Security forces were stoned. People said nothing could happen. After the abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People are trusting the Constitution, flag, and democracy of India and voting in large numbers," he said.

NDA's historic achievement

Hailing the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) third term as a historic achievement, the Prime Minister said, "After independence, this has happened for the second time, and after 60 years. This shows how much hard work is required for this achievement. It is not done by playing politics but through the blessings of the people. We have got a mandate for stability and decisive work."

"There were four state elections along with the Lok Sabha polls. The NDA got unprecedented success in all four states. Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s land Odisha has blessed us. In Andhra Pradesh, there has been an NDA clean sweep. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the NDA is back. Six months ago, we won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh," he added.

'Congress is bent on spreading chaos'



Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi quoted a scene from the 1975 blockbuster 'Sholay' to draw parallels with Congress's celebration after winning 99 seats in General elecitons. Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said that the party has won its seats on the back of its allies. "Congress and its ecosystem are trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us. It has become a parasitic party after 2014 and eats up the votes of its allies," he said.





He further said that even as the country chose the path of development, the Congress is bent on spreading chaos.

"They speak against the North in the South, and against the West in the North. They have tried to divide based on religion and even gave election tickets to those who had advocated the division of the country. They are spreading rumours to divide people on caste grounds. They are also attempting to spread economic chaos. The way they are taking economic decisions in their states is taking the country towards a financial crisis. They tried to bring the Indian democratic system under a question mark. They spread chaos on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The whole ecosystem promoted this to fulfill their political ends. They tried to provoke riots in the country," he said.

While hitting out at Congress' campaign promise of giving financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month to every woman, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress has lied about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Constitution, reservation, Rafale, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and banks.

"On Agniveer, there were lies told to the House. The same was said about Minimum Support Prices (MSPs). It is the House’s bad fortune that its dignity is being hurt. A party that has sat here for 60 years and knows the work of government – when it chooses the path of chaos, we get proof that the country is moving in a dangerous direction. This is an insult to our freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country," he added.

PM Modi counters Rahul Gandhi’s fiery debut

The Prime Minister’s response followed closely on the heels of Rahul Gandhi’s fiery debut as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, which had captivated the house with its intensity.

Gandhi’s maiden address, spanning 62 minutes, touched upon a broad spectrum of contentious issues. He discussed the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, the ongoing farm crisis, inflation, and the politics of hate.

Gandhi’s speech also sparked reactions from key figures on the treasury benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Gandhi of linking Hinduism with violence, alleging that he had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and disrespected the position of leader of the Opposition. Gandhi, however, clarified that his remarks were directed at the BJP and emphasised that the ruling party does not exclusively represent Hinduism.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Prime Minister, accusing him of delivering divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha campaign.