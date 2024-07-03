PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur: 'Leave behind politics, restore peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the Manipur violence that broke out on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal community in the north-eastern state. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday the Prime Minister assured the House that violence in Manipur was steadily declining and schools had begun reopening across most parts of the state. Modi added that efforts were being made to ensure a complete return to peace.

“Efforts are continuously being made to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 individuals have been arrested,” Modi said. He highlighted that incidents of violence are on a decline in the region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Prime Minister also noted that Manipur is facing severe flooding. To address this, the central government has deployed two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in flood relief efforts.

He assured that schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions in Manipur have resumed operations, emphasising the active dialogue between the central and state governments with all stakeholders to restore peace.

"Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The Central and the State govt are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace," he said.

PM Modi also confirmed that the central government is collaborating with the state authorities and other stakeholders to restore normalcy in Manipur. This statement was made during his response to the debate on the motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to a joint sitting of parliament.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, who have been vocal in their criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since the ethnic violence broke out last year, PM Modi noted that President's rule had been imposed in the state ten times under Congress governance.

However, the Prime Minister went on to urge Opposition leaders to cooperate with the government in restoring peace in Manipur, stressing the need to move beyond political disputes for the sake of stability in the region.

"Leaving behind politics, we should cooperate to restore peace in Manipur," he said to the House.

Manipur has been experiencing unrest since May 3 last year. Clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Earlier in June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in Manipur during a high-level meeting in New Delhi. Shah directed that strategic deployment of central forces be ensured to restore peace and prevent further incidents of violence in the state.

Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur: Congress

Responding to PM Modi's remarks in Rajya Sabha, Congress party called the Prime Minister's claim that the state is returning to normalcy as "astounding." The Opposition party highlighted that the region remains tense and noted that Modi has yet to visit Manipur since violence erupted in May last year.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of downplaying the severity of the situation.

Ramesh said, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal."

"Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023 - nor has he met with the political leaders of the state," he added.

He pointed out that the situation remains tense, as highlighted by the MP from Inner Manipur during a Lok Sabha session on July 1, and criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur or meeting its political leaders since the violence began on May 3, 2023.