India's priorities of poverty alleviation, energy access, job creation and infrastructure development must advance alongside its pursuit of a sustainable, low-carbon future, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said on Tuesday.

Announcing the launch of the third phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 3.0) at the Industry Leaders' Roundtable during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) here, Yadav said that geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy markets and competing development priorities make international cooperation even more important, particularly in the industrial sectors.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Yadav, Helena Dyrssen, State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise of Sweden, and Selwin Hart, Special Advisor and Assistant Secretary-General at the UN Climate Action.

Yadav highligthed India's climate achievements and said the country has achieved a 37.38 per cent reduction in emissions intensity between 2005 and 2022 and reached 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity, five years ahead of its target. India's additional forest carbon sink has also reached approximately 2.44 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, he added. Recalling LeadIT's progress since its launch by India and Sweden in 2019, Yadav noted that its second phase facilitated eleven pre-pilot projects in steel and cement under the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership, besides expanding cooperation into low-carbon heavy-duty transport. He said that the projects cover hydrogen-based ironmaking, electrification of industrial heat, carbon capture and utilisation, clinker substitution, industrial circularity and artificial intelligence to reduce cement demand, adding that LeadIT has also supported South Africa's investment plan under the Climate Investment Funds and Ethiopia's engagement on low-carbon cement.

He further said that the group's membership has grown to 20 countries and 33 companies, with Brazil being the newest member. According to the government, LeadIT 3.0, covering 2027-2030, would shift the focus from establishing partnerships to scaling industrial projects, mobilising capital and delivering tangible results. Three priorities that it will focus on are - technology development and diffusion through industrial projects; capital mobilisation and de-risking to connect projects with finance; and capacity building and policy support, including carbon markets and workforce transition. Steel, cement and transport will remain core sectors, while the platform will remain open to new sectors and technologies. Emphasising the need to move from feasibility studies to pilots, demonstration and replication, Yadav called upon countries and companies to join the initiative and translate industrial transition commitments into action.