The armed forces have proposed to the government that Agniveer cadets who take the two-year extension after four years in service be allowed to marry during their “second tour of duty” if they wish, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The 2022 Agnipath policy, under which the Agniveer programme falls, bars cadet marriage in the first four years of service.

On November 4, Chief of the Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani announced the revised programme, which extended the service period to six years for 75 per cent of the cadets who do not make the merit list in the army, the navy and the air force.

Agniveer cadets might struggle to find marriage partners because with the two-year extension, the majority in a group would be at least 23 years at the end of their service period if they join at the enrolment age of 17.5. In addition, the ban prohibits marriage even among Agniveer soldiers (male and female) in the armed forces.

Analysts have said the marriage question is importance, especially in villages, towns and small cities from where many enrol into the programme.

No announcement was made that day on whether the marriage ban would be lifted during the extension of Agniveer service. He said the Agnipath policy, overall, is not set in stone.

In India, the legal marriage age is 21 years for men and 18 years for women.

The existing restriction is under review for personnel in the second tour of day, with a proposal made to allow marriage during the two-year period, the sources said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that has not been notified officially.

But 75 per cent of an annual group must be unmarried at the time of enrolment into the two-year extension, they said of the proposal.