Over 657,000 appear on day 2 of UP constable recruitment exam; 20 arrested

The UP Police recruitment exam was held on Saturday with more than 6.57 lakh candidates appearing for it at 1,174 centres across 67 districts of the state under the watch of 25,000 police personnel and 2,300 magistrates. The five-day exercise, which began on Friday, will conclude on August 31. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On Saturday, police arrested 20 people for various crimes, including spreading rumours about paper leak, a statement said. Among those arrested was Anirudh Modanlal, who was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly sharing fake question papers through Telegram app with the a few candidates against money.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) also filed an FIR in Hussainganj, Lucknow, against individuals spreading false rumours about a paper leak.

According to the UPRPB, the exam will be held in two shifts on five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

More From This Section

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

Board chairman Rajeev Krishna said that on the second day of the exam, 6,57,443 candidates appeared in two shifts.

In the first shift, 3,21,322 candidates took the exam out of 4,12,155 who downloaded their admit cards, with 30 suspicious candidates identified but still allowed to sit for the exam.

The board will continue to monitor these individuals. In the second shift, 3,36,121 candidates appeared out of 4,12,418, with 42 suspicious candidates identified and permitted to take the exam under close scrutiny.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar personally inspected several examination centres, including Lucknow University and National PG College.

UP State Transport Corporation provided free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.