Delhi magistrate court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till Sept 13

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence

Kumar's counsel Rajat Bhardwaj said the documentation needed to be organised so that the defence could argue its case. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till September 13.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the custody after Kumar was produced through video conferencing.

The magistrate also sought a response from the investigation officer regarding Kumar's plea seeking proper pagination of the chargesheet and documents provided to his advocate.

Kumar's counsel Rajat Bhardwaj said the documentation needed to be organised so that the defence could argue its case.

Delhi Police's 500-page final report against Kumar has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).


First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

