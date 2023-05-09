Home / India News / Parliament library with assistive tech accessible to visually challenged

Parliament library with assistive tech accessible to visually challenged

Birla took the initiative after he found that visually impaired people were facing difficulty in accessing the library for want of digital visual aids

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament library with assistive tech accessible to visually challenged

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Visually challenged people will now have easier access to the vast repository of resources in the parliament library which is now equipped with necessary assistive technologies, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated special facilities that provide visually challenged people access to more than 1.7 million publications and resources in the library, they said.

Birla took the initiative after he found that visually impaired people were facing difficulty in accessing the library for want of digital visual aids.

After consultations with institutes and domain experts, the Lok Sabha Secretariat procured necessary hardware and software to assist such people to access library resources, officials said.

Visually challenged people will be able to listen to the contents of the screen in Indian accented voices, read, translate, digitise, take audio output for any printed books, and listen to physical books, they said.

Persons with partial blindness who can operate computers will be able to magnify the contents of the screen through magnifiers, while those having hearing impairment can have access to screen contents through Braille devices, a senior official said.

He said the parliament library has also subscribed to Sugamaya Pustakalaya, India's largest online library of books with access to more than six lakh book titles. These books can now be accessed by fully visually challenged people using a daisy player.

Also Read

Delhi hospital launches smart vision glasses for visually impaired, blind

Women's cricket for the blind: India beat Nepal to level five-match series

CJI seeks visually impaired lawyer's help to make SC site disabled-friendly

India feeling 'little challenged' about EU's carbon tax: Official

Blind World Cup: Pakistan gets visa clearance, set to compete in India

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to get engaged on May 13: AAP source

Bilkis case: SC orders issuance of notice to convicts in local papers

India-UAE trade partnership transforming bilateral partnership: DPIIT Secy

Environmental norms violated in construction at Delhi CM's residence: NGT

Delhi govt working on food truck policy, will put for public feedback soon

Topics :ParliamentLibraryvisually challenged

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story