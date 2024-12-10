Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over George Soros

INDIA bloc MPs are likely to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion has already garnered 70 signatures from MPs affiliated with various parties in the bloc.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of preventing Parliament from functioning during the ongoing winter session. Singh alleged that the ruling party is creating chaos and not letting the Parliament run smoothly. "The government is not letting the Rajya Sabha function. It is for the first time in Indian history that the ruling party is creating chaos and not letting the Parliament run. We want answers on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence, and bomb threats in schools, but the government is not ready to answer," AAP MP Singh stated. "If the BJP does not want the Parliament to run, then we will also raise slogans from tomorrow," he added. Notably, both houses of the parliament--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--have been adjourned till Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which is currently in its third week of functioning. The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding discussions on various issues of national importance.