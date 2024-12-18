Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over 'One Election' Bills

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm today as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar. As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. In his adjournment motion notice, Tagore accused Amit Shah of "insulting" B R Ambedkar's legacy and "hurting the sentiments of people." "I rise today to bring to the attention of this House the deeply offensive and disrespectful remarks made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. These remarks not only insult Dr. Ambedkar's legacy but also hurt the sentiments of crores of people who revere him as the founding father of modern India and a symbol of social justice and equality," Tagore stated in the notice.