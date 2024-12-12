Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 4.40 pm on Wednesday, the House was adjourned briefly again following uproar over TMC member Kalyan Banerjee's remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Trouble arose when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the government is keen to bring the Sports Bill in the budget session of Parliament and is ready to tweak a few criteria so that more Indian sports administrators can seek bigger roles in international bodies. "I won't let sports suffer... 95 percent want the Sports Bill to come. Yes, there are some small reservations from some NSFs (National sports Federations), which we will take care," he said. "There are some clauses in the 70-year age provision which we need to consider. For example on the international platform, a person like Randhir Singh needed 50 years to build his rapport. He worked for all these years and has now become the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president," said Mandaviya in an interaction with the media. Soon after becoming OCA chief, Singh had asked the government to re-look at its policy which restricts the tenure of elected sports federation officials to three terms of four years each, saying it was a major hurdle in the way of Indian sports administrators seeking bigger roles in international bodies.