Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: INDIA bloc begins its meet, discusses unified strategy

Parliament winter session today: The winter session of Parliament is set to begin today with the INDIA bloc calling for discussion on issues like US Securities and Exchange Commission's charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in alleged bribery and fraud case, Manipur violence and air pollution crisis in the National Capital, Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. Earlier on Sunday, an all-party meeting in the national capital was convened. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had stated that the issues to be addressed during the session will be determined by the respective business advisory committees of both Houses, in consultation with their respective chairs. The Winter session is to begin in the wake of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing significant victories in Haryana in October and Maharashtra, where the party claimed an emphatic win on Sunday. After an underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where it fell short of the majority mark, the BJP has turned in its best Assembly poll performances in Haryana and Maharashtra. Opposition INDIA bloc has also secured wins in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.