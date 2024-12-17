Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha by law minister

One Nation One Election Bill updates: The BJP- led government is set to present the the “One Nation One Election” Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce two important bills during the session: The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. The BJP has issued a whip, asking all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present during the session. The 'One Nation, One Election' bill calls for the inclusion of Article 82(A), which seeks simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies. The Bill also seeks “amendments to Articles 83 (duration of Houses of Parliament), 172, and 327 (power of Parliament to make provisions with respect to elections to Legislatures)”. Meghwal is likely to propose referring the Bill to a joint committee for broader consultation with legislators and the public. The speaker will request party nominations for the committee panel on the same day, with potential consequences for parties that fail to provide member names: they could forfeit their committee membership. By evening of the Bill's introduction, the speaker will declare the committee's composition. The initial committee tenure is set at 90 days, with potential for extension. The Union Cabinet has given the nod for two bills aimed at conducting parliamentary and assembly elections simultaneously. During earlier consultations on the "one nation, one election" concept, Kovind noted that 32 parties supported the idea while 15 opposed it. Historically, simultaneous elections were conducted in India between 1951 and 1967. The concept of concurrent elections has been explored in various reports and studies since 1983, essentially suggesting a return to the previous practice of conducting polls concurrently.