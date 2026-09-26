Amid rift reports, EC says all SIR orders were unanimously approved

The Election Commission on Saturday said all Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders were issued with the unanimous approval of all three Election Commissioners. The statement came after The Indian Express reported a major rift within the poll panel, alleging that two Election Commissioners had raised several issues that went unnoticed.

In a press note, the Commission said the letters sent by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary were not related to any policy matter concerning the Commission or its IT division, but to the functioning of an officer on deputation to the poll panel.

According to the ECI, the work redistribution orders issued by the officer were not implemented after directions from the two Election Commissioners. It also said the oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was never withdrawn.

The Commission said the statement was issued with the approval of the full Commission. People issued notices need not appear for personal hearing People who have received notices during the ongoing SIR will not have to appear personally before Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), except in exceptional cases, the ECI said. BLOs to visit homes of noticees For people who have been issued notices because they are unmapped or have logical discrepancies, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect documents, the ECI said. The documents will then be uploaded on the ECINet system for a decision by the ERO. “Such persons need not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office,” the Commission said in its press note dated September 26, 2026.

The ECI said a hearing would be held only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, and would preferably be conducted online. An adult family member can also be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required. The Commission also said facilities for online hearings would be strengthened. Help desks for vulnerable groups District Election Officers (DEOs) have been asked to set up adequate help desks and hold special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless persons, based on requirements, the ECI said. Form 6 declaration The ECI also said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

“For the non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used,” the Commission said. ECINet to undergo review The Commission said field officers have role-based access to the ECINet system according to their statutory powers. A committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from IIT/IITs will review ECINet to check whether it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules, according to the press note. The committee will submit its report to the Commission. The ECI also said several upgrades to the portal had already been made based on inputs from state Chief Electoral Officers in recent months.

“Any further flexibility required by the field officers will be made operational,” the Commission said. It added that new initiatives concerning IT modules and portals would be discussed in the Committee of Officers before being approved by the Commission. Deadlines extended in Delhi, Maharashtra The Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi till October 30, 2026, following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi. The deadline for disposal of notices and claims and objections in Delhi has been extended till November 30, 2026. In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended till October 12, 2026, while the deadline for their disposal has been extended till November 10, 2026, following a request from the state CEO.