Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday

Leaders from across the political spectrum will pay their tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a prayer meeting on Friday.

The 'Shabadv Kirtan and Antim Ardas' of Dr Singh would be held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib at 3 pm.

Before the prayer meet, the family of the former PM would also hold a 'bhog' of the 'Akhand Path' kept in the memory of Singh at their 3, Motilal Nehru Marg residence.

Singh, who steered the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, was considered the architect of India's economic reforms in the 1990s.

He died at AIIMS Delhi December 26. He was 92. Noteworthy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours on Saturday (December 28) at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

The government declared a state funeral for Singh, who passed away on December 26 after battling age-related ailments. As a mark of respect, a seven-day period of state mourning was announced, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Singh’s mortal remains were taken from his residence to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road at 8 am on Saturday. The public was allowed to pay their last respects there. Following this, a funeral procession was conducted at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 9:30 am.